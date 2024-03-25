SIFF demands rollback of NHPC CSR funds allocated to 2 dists

PARONG, 24 Mar: More than 1,500 people, under the banner of the Siang Indigenous Farmer’s Forum (SIFF), in a mass gathering here on Saturday adopted a five-point resolution, demanding “immediate rollback of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds allocated by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to the Siang and the Upper Siang district administrations.”

Expressing opposition to the construction of a dam on the Siang river, SIFF executive body members and the public expressed concern over “possible corruption with the NHPC CSR fund of Rs 16.61 crore to the Siang district administration, and Rs 94.29 crore to the Upper Siang district administration, as CSR funds should not be exercised over government schemes as per the guidelines of the Companies Act, 2013.”

They also demanded “immediate transfer of the deputy commissioners of the two districts.”

Other resolutions that were adopted included boycotting the Aadi Ba:ne Kebang “over permission of PFR (pre-feasibility report) on the proposed 11,000 MW Siang dam,” constituting an independent inquiry committee “to check corruption in the Siang and the Upper Siang district administrations,” and conducting a public hearing with the residents of the villages that will be affected by the proposed 11,000 MW Siang dam.

The SIFF said that “the public will resort to indefinite, peaceful sit-in protest in case of non-fulfillment of the demands within a week.”

The SIFF further said that a resolution was passed in Parong on 23 March to stage a peaceful dharna and awareness programme on the indigenous tribal rights, with the theme ‘No Dam in Ane Siang, No Negotiation’, and “with the motto: ‘No Election, with NHPC Money,” it said.