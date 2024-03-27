Adopt a balanced approach to education

Editor,

The subject pertains to the prevailing trend among Class 12 pass students in the state, where the pursuit of the NEET entrance exam has overshadowed the development of holistic skills and values essential for a well-rounded individual. While it is undoubtedly important to strive for academic excellence, it is equally crucial to recognise that success in a single exam should not be the sole determinant of one’s worth or future prospects.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift towards a singular focus on cracking the NEET exam, with students becoming entrenched in their studies to the point of neglecting other aspects of their personal growth. This myopic approach not only undermines the development of moral and social values but also hampers the cultivation of essential life skills necessary for success in diverse career paths.

It is disheartening to witness many young minds in the state succumbing to the pressures of intense academic competition, transforming into mere bookworms, devoid of meaningful interactions and signs of maturity. The relentless pursuit of academic excellence should not come at the cost of sacrificing one’s moral compass and social responsibilities.

Furthermore, the prevalent confusion among students, wherein they perceive the NEET exam as the only viable career option, is alarming. The misguided belief that success in NEET is the epitome of achievement has led some individuals to invest years of their lives solely in preparation for this exam, some to the extent of dropping three years to achieve it. What a waste of time!

Educational institutions in the state should incorporate comprehensive counseling programmes from Class 8 onwards that guide students towards diverse career pathways based on their interests, aptitudes, and aspirations. Moreover, there should be initiatives to encourage students to step out of their comfort zones and explore opportunities beyond the confines of conventional academic pursuits.

The corporate sector offers a plethora of avenues for skill development and professional growth, providing exposure to real-world challenges and fostering innovation and creativity. By encouraging students to explore alternative career options, we can equip them with the requisite skills and competencies to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

In conclusion, while the NEET entrance exam is undoubtedly important, it should not be viewed as the be-all and end-all of a student’s academic journey. It is imperative that we adopt a balanced approach to education that nurtures not only academic excellence but also moral integrity, social responsibility, and practical skills essential for success in all spheres of life.

A citizen