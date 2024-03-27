JOLLANG, 26 Mar: Fourteen teams, comprising 28 students, participated in the first Fr Nicholas memorial inter-departmental quiz competition organised by the Quiz Club of Don Bosco College here on Tuesday.

The college’s sociology department won the first and the third positions, while the social work department secured the second position.

Nabin Barwa and Hikar Haji of the sociology department stood first, while Gichik Anjali and Jikke Takar of the social work department stood second, and Nangram Mangkum and Loklang Lokho of the sociology department stood third, the college informed in a release.