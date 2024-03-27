Training prog on apple, walnut cultivation

ZIRO, 26 Mar: The Yachuli (Keyi Panyor)-based KVK organised a training programme on ‘low chilling apple and walnut cultivation practices’ here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Lower Subansiri DAO Tasso Butung highlighted the harmful effects of chemical fertilisers and insecticides on human as well as soil and plant health, and suggested using “local alternatives to chemical fertilisers to manage pest and diseases.”

The DAO also emphasised on “the benefit, importance and performance of low chilling apple in Ziro.”

Low chilling apple saplings of HRMN 99 variety and Kashmiri variety of walnut saplings were distributed to the farmers during the programme.

Over 100 farmers, community members and staffers participated in the programme, which was organised under the NEH component sponsored by Karnal (Haryana)-based Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research.