SJETA director releases books by DBC

JOLLANG, 26 Mar: Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Director Yumlam Kaha released two books, titled Empowerment through Education: A Study of Adi Tribe of East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, and Role of Education in Social Development Among Tribal of Arunachal Pradesh: A Case Study, at the Don Bosco College (DBC) here on 24 March.

The first book has been authored by DBC sociology HoD Dr Bikash Bage, DBC principal Fr Jose George, and Dr Tailyang Sirah, while the second one has been authored by Dr Bage, Dr P Namsidimbo Zeliang, and Fr George.

“The released books were the outcome of the research project implemented under the Tribal Research Institute, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, and sponsored by the SJETA department,” the college informed in a release.

DBC faculty members, students, and “research assistants of the respective research project” attended the release function, it said.