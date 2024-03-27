What’s the big deal?

Constitutional Morality

By Poonam I Kaushish

Circa July 2023: “Idealism is good in politics, but if you are kicked out, who cares!” asserted Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Fadnavis, adding, “I can’t promise that I do ethical politics 100%.”

Circa March 2024: “I will rule from jail….where does the Constitution say that a Chief Minister cannot rule from jail, “ thundered Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and AAP Chief arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Thursday after ignoring 9 summons for his role in irregularities and kickbacks in the now scrapped 2021 Delhi liquor policy.

There is an unmissable irony in the anti-corruprtion crusader being hoist with corruption petard. Certainly, the merits of the case will be settled by courts and law will take its course but the big question is not whether Kejriwal resigns or not, neither is it about a convicted Tamil Nadu Minister’s whose sentence was stayed by Supreme Court being sworn-in as Minister, but all about ‘Constitutional morality’ and the influence this will have on the political narrative in the approaching elections and democratic values and ethos in coming years.

Alongside, it raises disturbing questions about our democracy. That it does not strike any chord among our leaders who have reduced graft to a farcical political pantomime. There is no sense of outrage or shame. Can one compromise on corruption? Does politics force an indulgence on issues of governance and probity? Is this part of political dharma?

Whereby politics has everything to do with acceptability, little with credibility and public life is all compromises, not principles dripping morality sermons but not practicing it. Today, it is finally official. Politics in India has nothing to do with morality, accountability and healthy conventions. Taint is the flavour of the new electoral political season. Wherein power and smear go saath-saath. A sense of de ja vu overwhelms.

In the past few months there have been numerous cases filed against and arrests of Opposition leaders by ED-CBI in Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Namely, Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren and BRS leader Kavitha.

Whereby, new definitions of Constitutional morality have become staple diet post-Nehru era when Ministers resigned owning moral responsibility even for a train accident. Proclaimed a Minister: “I cannot be held guilty for any subordinate’s mistake. Otherwise, we will have a spate of ministerial resignations landing on Prime Minister’s table every day”.

Clearly Kejriwal-speak is reminiscent of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav. Charge-sheeted over chara ghotala 1997, the ex-Bihar Chief Minister and Union Railway Minister asserted, “Where does the Constitution say a Chief Minister duly elected by people should resign merely on being charge-sheeted by policemen? Who is CBI or Central Government to tell me to do so? I will rule from jail if imprisoned… Kaunsi naitikta aur bhrastaachar ki baat kar rahe hain. What has morality to do with politics?” But even he resigned and anointed wife Rabri as Chief Minister.

In our netagans ‘moral’ vocabulary politics has everything to do with acceptability, little with credibility and public life is all compromises, not principles dripping morality sermons but not practicing it. Wring your hands all you want, but that does not take away from the fact that morality, honesty and integrity are words non-existent in political vocabulary.

A fine distinction is drawn between a “politically-motivated” charge and actual conviction. Such is the intoxicating nasha of power that all conveniently choose to shrug it off. Dismissed at best as an aberration and at worst a squeaky knee with which one can live with.

More. If you are jaani dushman phir aap chor hai unfit to rule, leave alone provide good and honest governance? If jigar dost, toh surf’s safedi ki chamkan winners who can commit no sin, will go to any extent to prove (sic) their honesty.

In this you-scratch-my-back-I’ll-scratch-yours culture, our polity in their collective conscience willingly abets. Taint, what are you talking about? What’s the big deal about it? Feigning ignorance and playing dumb, blind and deaf about their corrupt misdemeanors. Remember, an honest man is one who hasn’t been caught!

Whereby, every Party and its leaders have perfected the art of beguiling saddling us with opportunists and liars. Exposing the disdain with which our netagan holds democracy and voters. Thereby, exposing politics of the worst kind, cultivating low morality and high greed — and need of the hour.

A power-play when personality-oriented malicious vilification seems to have became the hallmark of democracy. Sans shared ideology and mutual objectives. This pithily is aaj ki rajneeti.

Alas, so caught up in the verbose of one-upmanship are all that none stops to think and ponder implications of their actions. The tragedy? In this winner take-all-fight governance and people go for a toss. Satta batoan aur tamasha dekho! What matters is only the end game: Gaddi.

Questionably, does the electorate want honest politicians and a clean Government? Are there no honest and capable netas? Doesn’t seem so as a “clean politician” sounds like an oxymoron, a breed that no longer exists. Most distressing is that it doesn’t strike any chord anywhere.

Alas, in a chor-chor-mauser-bhai political milieu our leaders have left it to the “call of conscience” of individual leaders. Happily, all follow the principle of “politics of direct sale”. Appalling, none have time for the gasping and groaning aam aadmi who reels under the onslaught of spiralling prices and unemployment.

Moreover, we demand moral responsibility only when we are short-changed. In this market model of democracy it is a misnomer to believe that netas are governed by ideology. Instead, there is a tendency to capture the imagination of the people by creating a spectacle alongside money which makes the clogged, polluted and corrupt political mare go around.

Importantly, India is today at the moral crossroads. Gone are the days of Gandhi, Nehru and Patel. The moot point is: Will immorality and taint be allowed to become the bedrock of our Parliamentary democracy? Basically, is it good for democracy to have such people as Ministers? When those who are supposed to lead become saboteurs, it is time to call a spade a spade.

At stake today is not only the functioning of the largest democracy but its moral agenda which is more substantive than partisan politics. Consequently, where we go from here would depend on how citizens use democratic levers available to them.

In this immoral political desert and barren discourse, voters have to make tough calls. No longer can we merely shrug our shoulders and dismiss it as political kalyug. Thus, in this game of lies, deceit and deception, BJP, Congress and regional outfits reflect the emerging truth of today’s India. Power is all. Arguably, one can say this is what democracy is about.

The challenge lies in overhauling our system of governance. The ‘Conduct of Politics’ necessitates morality, values, reliability, integrity, credibility, conviction and courage. There should be no scope for any lingering doubt or suspicion that politics is the last refuge of a scoundrel. As nothing costs a nation more than cheap politicians!

One can only recall Prof. Galbraith: “There is nothing wrong with Indian laws or with its political and judicial institutions. What ails India is the moral poverty”. Can a nation continue to be bereft of all sense of shame and morality — and for how long? — INFA