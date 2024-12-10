Dysfunctional parliament

Government Vs Opposition

By Poonam I Kaushish

There are institutions and moments which rise above politics and touches what lies beneath. Parliament is one such, the temple of democracy. Two Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, its heart and mind to debate, discuss and legislate, where peoples’ voice is heard through their representatives and Government called to account.

Alas, this continues to be a fallacy as session after session it’s the same old story, this winter being no different. In to its third week it is a wash out with Government-Opposition communication channels drying up, antagonism on both sides, acrimonious cacophony of petty foggers, one-upmanship, war of statements, sharp political rhetoric, pandemonium, rushing into the well of the House, disruptions underscoring nothing has changed: Its politics as usual, trust deficit and bitter deep divide between Opposition and Modi Sarkar.

It started with Congress displaying lung power over billionaire Adani shouting “Modi Adani Ek Hai, Safe Hai” in the backdrop of US indictment of him accusing the Government of shunning debate to escape questions over its “friend,” countered by BJP linking Congress First Family Sonia-Rahul to US billionaire investor George Soros and “colluding” with him in his anti-India agenda to “destabilise” the country.

Samajwadi and TMC who de-linked themselves from Congress over Soros, have their own axes to grind on UP’s Sambhal mosque survey, farmers, Bangladesh and Manipur issues. Topped by INDIA bloc moving a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar for his partisan functioning of the House. Converging to accuse BJP of deliberately raising issues to cause disruption as it is not interested in running the House.

In this free-for-all and repeated adjournments all spewed sheer contempt merrily forgetting their solemn duty is to not only represent their constituents but also contribute to maintaining the highest standard of lawmaking. Bringing things to such a pass that pursuit of power, pelf and patronage is fast replacing law making.

Raising a moot point: is Parliament increasingly becoming dysfunctional and redundant? What use is it if it can’t house thoughtful civil debates and well-scrutinised laws that make things better for citizens?

Figures tell all. Parliament spends less than 10% time on legislative matters and most on trivialities. Specially, as challenges confronting the nation have increased manifold. India is today in the throes of unemployment, skyrocketing prices, increasing social and communal tensions, crime etc issues which calls for reasoned debate.

Certainly, protests within and outside Parliament are legitimate but this is not to make a case for boorish or unruly behaviour in both Houses of Parliament. By refusing to debate and legislate tantamount to dereliction of duty as it is an avoidable confrontation. As MPs they owe it to their constituents to discuss issues of vital interest to them. For even as Opposition have their say, Government has its way.

Besides, even as INDIA block displays its lung power amidst shouts of dictatorship, bulldozing Opposition and death of democracy, Treasury Benches with new-found aggression post its win in Maharashtra and Haryana out shout them with a litany of its misdemeanors.

What next? Amidst the continuing logjam and penchant for notching up brownie points, all conveniently brush under the carpet that Parliament is a sacred symbol of our democracy. Any violation of its dignity is a serious issue. With the functioning of Parliament costing Rs 2.5 lakhs per minute our Right Honourbles need to be sternly told they cannot squander aam janatas money. The onus is on both Government and Opposition to ensure smooth running of both Houses.

At the heart of the matter, our jan sevaks need to show willingness and sincerity to lawmaking, priortise discussion over acrimony, debate over disruption. This will need accommodation and sagacity from both sides alongside commitment to showcase the best of our hallowed tradition of Parliamentary procedures, speeches and rebuttals.

Further, floor managers of both sides need to reach a compromise so that Parliament can function smoothly. This can happen only in a climate of mutual trust and bonhomie which is sadly, absent today. Time for our MPs to realize their key job is to legislate. More so, as crucial Bills like the Railways (Amendment) Bill, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, One Nation, One Election Bill etc .

Remember, Parliamentary democracy does not begin and end with elections it’s a continuous process that carries on in the House and, in collaboration with Opposition. The electorate takes a cue from Parliament. A House that functions in a healthy atmosphere of dialogue, dissent and debate sends out a positive message to people.

It remains to be seen if obstructionism will continue and whether our polity will continue to drift along smugly without any shame, desire to turn a new page. Of late one sees Treasury Benches passing crucial bills thanks to Opposition providing a perfect escape by creating pandemonium.

Besides, given Parliament’s legatee of rich legacy our leaders should stand on tiptoe and look to the future, be more judicious in their decision making mindful of its long term positions be it the din of hoots and heckles, raised fists, chairs and mikes, stalling Parliament indefinitely, walking out of the Houses repeatedly.

The time has come for all MPs to see how they can strengthen Parliamentary democracy before people begin to mock them. One way is that on policy matters and legislative business Treasury and Opposition Benches rise above sectarian political loyalties and be guided by what the country needs, the sense of the House than the rule book.

Another is to make the Executive accountable by taking a leaf out of Westminster. The House of Commons has a-40 minutes a week “PM’s Hour” convention wherein MPs can question him on any issue.

It needs to be remembered that Parliament is the bedrock of our nation State. It represents citizens who expect it to function as the sovereign watchdog of their national interest. Constitutionally, the Executive is responsible and accountable to Parliament every second of the day. Its survival depends on its enjoying the confidence of the Lok Sabha. Nothing more, nothing less.

With sharp battle lines between Treasury and Opposition if this distrust continues it will only further devalue Parliament and lower its image. Thus, our leaders need to heed voices of reason. Tying up Parliament in trivia, sans business does not behove the world’s largest democracy. Time to change the rules to ensure accountability.

There is need to bolster Parliamentary process as its primary function of scrutinizing bills drafted by Government is suffering. Lawmakers will need to look at measures that carve out dedicated time for both sides to raise issues and have sufficient scope to scrutinise key legislation.

Our leaders need to realize Parliament is a bulwark of democracy, repository of people’s will symbolising their supremacy in Parliamentary democracy through Government and Opposition. Both sides need and must find a way out and let a new dawn stream in. Remember, Parliament serves as the nerve centre of the world’s largest democracy, the primary vehicle for promise of democratic governance.

The value of this session will be gauged by its success in moving the national conversation forward. India is at a critical moment faced with a window to reap its demographic dividend. Our netagan must rise to the moment else history will not forgive them. Alongside our Opposition MPs must introspect about what kind of legacy they are going to leave behind. Will they allow Parliament to sink under the weight of its increasing decadence? — INFA