Indo-Bhutan relations still strong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bhutan assumed significance that went beyond the bilateral framework. The outreach comes against the backdrop of China trying to expand its influence in the Himalayan kingdom. Modi’s trip, during which he was conferred the Bhutanese highest civilian award, underscored the pivotal role of Bhutan in India’s strategic calculus and also served as an indirect message to China, which is negotiating a boundary agreement with Thimpu. New Delhi has been closely watching the developments regarding a possible boundary agreement between Thimphu and Beijing.

One of the proposals includes swapping territory in southern Bhutan, close to the border with India. Beijing has offered Thimphu control of areas on their disputed northern border, provided it hands over the region of Doklam, which borders India, potentially weakening India’s defence along its 3,488-kilometre-long unmarked border with China. Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a tense standoff in the area for over two months in 2017. New Delhi is confident that Bhutan would not make any deal with China that would imperil bilateral relations. The two countries share a deep-seated understanding regarding the sanctity of India’s territorial integrity, and any prospective resolution with China is expected to prioritise India’s core security interests and concerns. The India-Bhutan partnership is rooted in mutual trust.