India, China exchange views on resolving issues along LAC

NEW DELHI, 28 Mar: Amid a lingering border row in eastern Ladakh, top diplomats of India and China held a fresh round of talks, and both sides agreed to “maintain regular contact” through diplomatic and military channels, with no indication of any breakthrough.

Both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve “complete disengagement” and resolve the remaining issues along the line of actual control (LAC) during the 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The key meeting was held in Beijing on 27 March, it said in a statement.

The MEA joint secretary (East Asia) led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was headed by the director general of the boundary and oceanic department, the statement said.

“In the interim, both sides agreed to maintain regular contact through diplomatic and military channels and on the need to uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign affairs ministry in a statement on Thursday said, “Both sides positively evaluated the progress made in the management and control of the situation in the China-India border area, and had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the ideas of work for the next stage.”

The two sides “agreed to focus on the relevant issues on the ground along the border, reach a solution acceptable to both sides as soon as possible, and promote the transition of the border situation into a normalised phase of control and management,” it said.

The 28th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held on 30 November last year. China’s Boundary & Ocean Affairs Director-General Hong Liang, and India’s MEA Joint Secretary Gourangalal Das co-chaired the 29th meeting, the Chinese foreign affairs ministry said in the statement.

Representatives from the foreign affairs, defence, immigration and other departments of the two countries attended the meeting, it said.

“Both sides agreed to continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, improve the mechanism for negotiation and consultation, and hold a new round of corps commander-level talks at an early date.

“The two sides agreed to strictly abide by the agreements and guiding principles of the relevant common understandings reached between the two sides, avoid flare-ups in the situation on the ground, and continue to consolidate the previous disengagement outcomes, in a bid to safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border area,” the Chinese foreign affairs said in the statement. (PTI)