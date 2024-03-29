Longding SP injured in stone pelting

Staff Reporter

LONGDING, 28 Mar: Longding SP Dekio Gumja was injured when supporters belonging to the NPP candidate from the Pongchau-Wakka assembly constituency, Gangdiap Gangsa, resorted to stone pelting at the office of the district election officer (DEO) here.

It is learnt that the nomination paper of the NPP candidate was rejected during the scrutiny, following which the enraged supporters resorted to stone pelting when RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, who is the BJP’s nominee, was leaving the DEO office.

“One of the stones hit SP Gumja on his face. The police resorted to blank firing to disperse the crowd. The situation was immediately brought under control,” said a local official.

Meanwhile, the condition of the SP is stated to be stable. He was taken to the hospital where he received treatment.