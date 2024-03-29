Nomination papers validated

LIKABALI/YUPIA/PASIGHAT, 28 Mar: The nomination papers of all four candidates contesting for the Likabali and Nari-Koyu assembly constituencies in Lower Siang district were found to be in order during scrutiny on Thursday.

Kardo Nyigyor from the BJP and Moli Riba, an independent candidate, are in the fray for the Likabali assembly constituency.

On the other hand, Tojir Kadu from the BJP and former chief minister Gegong Apang will fight for the Nari-Koyu assembly constituency.

Apang filed his nomination papers for the 19 April assembly election on Wednesday as a candidate of the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP).

In Papum Pare district, BJP candidate Ratu Techi’s candidature for the Sagalee assembly constituency has been validated.

The candidates for the Doimukh assembly constituency are Nabam Tado (INC), Tana Hali Tara (BJP), and Nabam Vivek (PPA).

In East Siang district, there are three candidates in the fray for the Pasighat East assembly constituency. They are Kaling Moyong (BJP), Okom Yosung from (INC), and Tapi Darang (NPP).

The candidates for the Pasighat West assembly constituency are Ninong Ering (BJP), Tapyam Pada (NCP), Kalen Taying (ADP), and independent candidates Taka Muang and Aruni Libang.

The candidates for the Mebo constituency are Lombo Tayeng (BJP), Oken Tayeng (PPA), and independent candidate Shoney Pertin. (DIPROs)