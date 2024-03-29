Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari among BJP’s star campaigners in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with cabinet colleagues Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Piyush Goyal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be star campaigners for the BJP in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, a party leader said.

Arunachal will go to simultaneous polls in the first phase on 19 April for the two Lok Sabha seats and 60 assembly constituencies.

Shah is likely to address an election rally at Aalo in West Siang district on 6 April, party’s senior vice president Tarh Tarak told PTI.

“The date will be finalised by the party’s central leadership, and as of now the party has approved the names of five central ministers and BJP president Jagat Prashad Nadda for campaigning in the state,” Tarak said.

Besides Shah, other central ministers who would campaign for the party include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Ports, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Sarma and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal will also join the campaign trail in the state.

Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and Tourism Minister Temjen Imma Along are also on the star campaigner list for the party.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with his deputy Chowna Mein and other cabinet colleagues, including state BJP president Biyuram Wahge and other senior leaders, will campaign for the party in various constituencies.

As many as 15 candidates will try their luck for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

A total of eight candidates are contesting from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat where a multi-cornered contest is expected.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju is contesting from the seat and will face Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki along with six others.

In the eastern parliamentary seat, there are a total of seven candidates in the fray.

The ruling BJP has nominated sitting MP Tapir Gao, while the Congress has fielded Bosiram Siram.

A total of 195 candidates have filed papers for the 60 assembly constituencies till Wednesday, the last date for filing nominations.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 30 March.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls would be held on 2 June and for the Lok Sabha polls on 4 June.

In the 2019 assembly elections in the state, the BJP bagged 41 seats, the JD (U) won seven seats, the NPP won five seats, the Congress secured four seats, the PPA won one seat, and two independent candidates also won. (PTI)