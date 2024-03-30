Jumla after jumla for Indians

Editor,

As if depriving West Bengal of its fully entitled dues for more than two years, thereby posing a fatal assault upon the economy of the poor persons of the state, was not injurious enough, now salt is being liberally sprinkled upon it through bankrupt rhetoric of returning the ‘loot’ to the common people which have been confiscated by the central vigilant agencies.

Even if it gets ignored, how can the ‘loot’ be returned to the common people despite the matter being sub-judice; the sense of timing displayed by the political honchos in this context indeed deserves much praise!

Since one and only West Bengal is ‘corrupt’, unlike, say, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, or Assam, the central vigilant agencies are invading the state in droves for many years and confiscating the ‘loot’ engineered by the TMC leaders.

Yet why didn’t the heart of the ‘Bengal lovers’ cry at the plight of the poor people previously? Only after the campaigning phase for the 2024 general election starts following notification of the polls, the honchos concerned get reminded of the plight of the poor Bengalis.

And when would actual delivery on the ground start instead of series and series of empty promises being offered when the matter concerns actual welfare of the people? Even after passage of a decade covering two consecutive terms in power, the promised Rs 15 lakhs has not entered the bank account of a single Indian.

Despite the zealous boast of ensuring reservation of women in Parliament, it might get implemented only if and when exercise of delimitation and census gets completed.

So it is hardly surprising that poor people of Bengal will receive the ‘loot’ only after the new government at the Centre gets formed. If everything is possible under the regime, why doesn’t it get ensured that the beleaguered Bengalis receive the ‘loot’ right now, ie, before the first vote gets cast on 19 April?

Or do the Bengalis and Indians deserve nothing more than jumla and jumla?

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403 Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata