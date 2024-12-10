Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I am writing to convey the serious issue of non-inclusion of the requirement of ST certificate & PRC as mandatory criteria to sit for prestigious state civil service exams, like it is in our neighbouring states like Assam, Nagaland, etc.

Despite this issue having been raised repeatedly by a section of the society and groups, the government and the authority concerned have shown a lackadaisical attitude in addressing it. Is it a deliberate attempt to delay, or apathy on the part of the government to adopt appropriate measures in the interest of the local educated youths of the state where every year thousands of youths from the state graduate and remain unemployed, and when a job advertisement is published, they are made to compete along with outsiders for the particular job?

This specific issue poses a threat to not only a particular tribe and community; rather it is a pan-Arunachal threat. All the CBOs, student bodies and the civil society should raise the issue for mandatory inclusion of ST certificate and PRC to sit for the APPSCCE for the sake of our future generation and the state.

Therefore, it is an earnest appeal to the government that it immediately intervenes at this hour to resolve the issue in the interest of the state.

A concerned citizen