Voting awareness march organised

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: Around 100 NSS volunteers of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) took out a march on Saturday as part of the campaign themed ‘Mera pehla vote desh ke liye’.

The march was flagged of by DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, in the presence of NSS Programme Officers Botem Moyong, Dr Chello Lima, and Dr Kipa Roni.

The principal urged the students to spread awareness on “the importance of voting and voting rights in the society,” and advised them to “stay away from the temptation of money culture, and do not compromise your votes.”

He gave away 5,000 copies of his book titled English for Communication to the students free of cost.

The students also performed street plays at the Vivek Vihar trijunction, and at the Chandranagar trijunction. (DIPRO)