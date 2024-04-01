Poll preparedness reviewed

DAPORIJO, 31 Mar: The election general observer (GO) and the expenditure observer (EO) for Upper Subansiri took stock of the electoral preparedness in the district on Sunday.

Addressing a review meeting here, the GO emphasised the importance of “upholding democratic principles, ensuring transparency and fairness, and accessibility to all eligible voters.”

The EO stressed “the need for impartiality and strict adherence to the model code of conduct to ensure free and fair elections.”

The Upper Subansiri SP gave assurance that strict security measures will be put in place during the elections.

The general observer (GO) for Yachuli (Keyi Panyor) and Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituencies and the western parliamentary seat, Sunil Kumar Yadav, supervised the randomisation of the EVMs and held a consultative meeting with the representatives of political parties in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

The GO stressed on ensuring proper functioning of the EVMs, availability of requisite EVMs and police personnel during the polls, and safe transportation of the EVMs to the strongroom after the polls.

DEO Vivek HP informed that there are 44 polling stations in Yachuli assembly constituency, “out of which 25 are critical.”

“With the Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency going uncontested, we have sufficient EVMs and police personnel to conduct a fair and smooth election in Yachuli,” he added.

SP Keni Bagra informed that sufficient police and CAPF personnel will be deployed in Yachuli, and added that so far 1,654 out of 2,190 arms licence holders of the two districts have deposited their arms at the police stations.

SDO NK Namchoom demonstrated the randomisation of the EVMs.

Meanwhile, in East Siang district the general observer (GO) for Nari-Koyu assembly constituency, Dilip Rautrai, urged the government officials and political parties to ensure a free, fair and transparent election process.

“We have some geographical challenges at a few polling stations, but we have to overcome them, and at the same time maintain minimal poll violence record of the state,” Rautrai said during a meeting with the election officials, candidates, and agents of Likabali and Nari-Koyu assembly constituencies in Lower Siang district on Sunday.

The GO for Likabali constituency, Supreet Singh Gulati, said that “the observers aren’t going to conduct elections. It will be the district election officials and the political parties who will be doing it, and we are here to guide them.”

He advised the contesting candidates and their agents not to violate the model code of conduct (MCC), obtain permission before campaigning, “and feel free to lodge complaint at my office at any point of time during the process when there is a question of infringement of neutrality, free and fair conduct of the election by the officials, or any other.”

He advised the candidates and their agents to attend the randomisation process of EVMs. He also asked the DEO to ensure that proper training is imparted to the postal ballot staffers, “so that the number of invalid postal votes cast is minimal.”

Taking part in the meeting, the expenditure observer for both the constituencies, Rohit Kumar, pitched for a “free, fair, and supportive election.”

He said that “those involved with election work should acquire fair knowledge and expertise beforehand to handle such an event of national-level stature.”

The candidates and election agents of all the political parties pledged to abide by the MCC during campaigning.

District Election Officer Rujjum Rakshap sought cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure successful conduct of elections in the district.

The SP provided an update on the status of security arrangements, and said that “elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a violence-free poll.”

Meanwhile, the second round of randomisation of EVMs for both the constituencies was carried out in the presence of the observers and the election agents of all the candidates on Saturday.

The deputy district election officer also spoke. (DIPROs)