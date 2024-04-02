APU’s community engagement prog concludes

PASIGHAT, 1 Apr: The fortnight-long ‘fieldwork and community engagement programme’ for the tribal studies students of Pasighat-based Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), accompanied by Assistant Professor Likha Rinchin, concluded in Riga village in East Siang district on 30 March.

“During the programme, the students surveyed households to collect data on a wide variety of issues of the villagers, based on micro-studies,” the university informed in a release.

“The fieldwork, which started on 16 March, was a part of fulfilling the mandatory norms laid in the syllabus to acquire a master’s degree in tribal studies, but more importantly, to build up research inclination among students,” it said, adding that “a long-term objective of the fieldwork is to strengthen the technical capacity of the students to plan, conduct, process, and analyse empirical data from complex population and household surveys.”

The students participated in various community engagement programmes, including interacting with the elders and children of the village, and assisting in the renovation of the tali ritek (community hall), it said.

“The students also participated in a trekking programme with the youths of the village to Gueng Lake, across a hill to the north of Riga village,” the APU added.

It informed that “field reports will be prepared based on the data collected from this fieldwork, and submitted to the examiners for evaluation.”