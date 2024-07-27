Raj Bhavan, state celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, with Governor KT Parnaik leading the assemblage in paying homage to the Kargil War martyrs.

He laid a wreath and paid floral tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor reminisced about the bravery and sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes and their unwavering commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and expressed hope that the heroic deeds of the Kargil War soldiers would continue to inspire the nation’s youths.

Highlighting notable incidents from the war, the governor said that the Kargil War was fought by junior officers and other ranks. “The victory and triumph showcase the superior and advanced training programmes within the Indian armed forces,” he said.

Parnaik urged the youths to “recognise the importance of national security and border defense,” and encouraged them to “adopt a ‘nation first’ mindset and contribute to the nation’s progress, prosperity, and development.”

Noting the “high sense of patriotism and nationalism among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, which was witnessed during the 1962 Chinese aggression,” he encouraged the youths of the state to join the armed forces and take pride in serving the nation.

The governor presented a book, titled Kargil War: The Turning Point, to the participating institutions. The book, which was launched by the governor at Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute in Bengaluru on 3 July, 2024 is authored by the former commanding officer of the 2nd battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, late MB Ravindranath. It provides insights into the actions and operations of the battalion from May to July of 1999 during Operation Vijay. The battalion was instrumental in capturing an imposing feature, Tololing, in the Drass Sector on 12 and 13 June 1999. It was the first success of the Indian Army and proved to be the turning point during ‘Operation Vijay’.

Home Minister Mama Natung, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, the ITBP’s Itanagar-based Northeast Frontier Headquarters Inspector General Mukesh Singh, retired major general Jarken Gamlin, and retired air commodore RD Mosabi were among those who paid floral tributes.

A short film on the Kargil War and an audiovisual presentation titled ‘We are Infantry’ added vibes of patriotism and nationalism to the momentous occasion.

Ex-servicemen, troops of the ITBP, members of the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC and the Bharat Scouts & Guides, and students from government and private educational institutes, including the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired and the Oju Mission School, participated as special guests of the governor.

CM pays tribute to armed forces

Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to the armed forces that fought valiantly to defend the country’s territory during the Kargil conflict 25 years ago.

He recalled the steadfast courage and commitment of the armed forces during the confrontation with Pakistan in 1999.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our armed forces that courageously defended our nation. Their steadfast courage and commitment will always be remembered. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas @adgpi,” Khandu posted on X.

The CM said, “As we commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, our hearts swell with pride and thankfulness for the brave soldiers who laid down their lives protecting the borders of our beloved nation.”

“The bravery of our soldiers will always be remembered and revered with gratitude,” he added.

In Tawang, the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas was commemorated with a series of solemn and celebratory events, paying tribute to the brave Indian armed forces personnel who secured victory in the Kargil War of 1999.

The programme began with a plantation drive, which was attended also by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier VS Rajput, ADC Sang Khandu, SP Dorjee Wangdi Thongon, ex-servicemen, and others.

Following this, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Tawang War Memorial, where participants honoured the fallen heroes.

In his address, the DC reflected on the sacrifices made by soldiers during the Kargil conflict, and praised their valour.

“Kargil War served as a clear message to intruders about the vigilance of the Indian border guarding forces,” he said.

Brigadier Rajput appealed to everyone to contribute to national causes, and to foster strong civil-military relations in Tawang.

The celebration also included speech competitions in various languages among students, and performances that underscored the nation’s respect and admiration for its armed forces.

In Namsai, Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated by the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in the presence of officers of the Assam Rifles, including Kargil War veteran, retired subedar Prahlad Singh Mahla.

Speakers included AUS vice-chancellor Prof DS Hernwal, Mahla, AR 25 Sector Commander Brig Sarabjeet Singh, and AUS deputy registrar Vipin Rawat.

In East Siang district, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army celebrated the day by paying rich tributes to the bravehearts who fought valiantly for the nation.

A weapons display and a cultural programme were the other highlights of the celebration.

The event was attended by senior Army officers from the Sigar military station, Arunachal Pradesh State University Vice-Chancellor Tomo Riba, DC Tayi Tagu, SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal, and Indian Army veterans.

The day was also celebrated in other parts of the state. (Raj Bhavan, DIPROs & others)