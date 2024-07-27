RGU to review RGUCET-2024 results

RONO HILLS, 26 Jul: The Deans’ Committee, the RGUCET Coordination Committee and the officers of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Friday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Saket Kushwaha, following detection of mismatch in the names and roll numbers of candidates, and subsequent withdrawal of the RGUCET-2024 results declared for a few subjects.

“The results were withdrawn on detection of mismatched particulars immediately with a view to uphold the transparency and merit of the aspirants, and for this all parameters pertaining to RGUCET-2024 are now under review and reverification by a broader result moderation committee comprising of deans, heads, statutory officers and other officers of RGU,” Registrar Dr NT Rikam said in a release.

Dr Rikam said that all the results of the RGUCET-2024 will be declared on or before 5 August.

“The university stands committed to declaring all the results of RGUCET-2024 on or before the 5th of August, 2024, and shall catch up with the admission timeline as per the academic calendar of the university,” the release said.

The university acknowledged that “errors have been observed this time in the otherwise flawless RGUCET examinations conducted so far by the varsity, largely due to transition in policy framework regarding admission and application process from the in-house application portal of RGU to SAMARTH’s portal for the first time, following an advisory and guidelines of regulatory bodies at all-India level.

“The university administration has taken this proactive step in order to safeguard the interests of the aspirants and thereby ensuring the admission process to various programmes with minor modification in dates,” the release said.

It added that “a dedicated broad-based task force has been formed and the updated results will be released at the earliest, as the university remains committed to upholding the highest standards of fairness and integrity in the processes.”