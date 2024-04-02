Straight fights likely in all 3 assembly seats in E/Siang

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 1 Apr: With the simultaneous elections in the state approaching fast, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition camps are gearing up their poll campaigns in all the three assembly constituencies in East Siang district.

The BJP has renominated sitting MLA Kaling Moyong from Pasighat East constituency, and has fielded Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng from the Pasighat West and Mebo seat, respectively.

It is a straight fight between the BJP and the NPP in the Pasighat East seat, where the NPP has fielded Tapi Darang as its candidate.

Four candidates are in the fray in the Pasighat West seat, with the main contest likely between the BJP’s Ering and the NCP’s Tapyam Pada. The two other candidates contesting from Pasighat West are Arunachal Democratic Party’s (ADP) Kalen Taying and independent candidate Taka Muang.

Though the Mebo constituency will witness a three-cornered contest among the BJP’s Tayeng, the People’s Party of Arunachal’s Oken Tayeng and independent candidate Shoney Pertin, the main fight is likely between the BJP and the PPA.

Out of the 11 candidates who had filed their nomination papers in the three assembly constituencies in the district, two candidates – Okom Yosung (INC) from Pasighat East and Aruni Libang Jamoh (independent) from Pasighat West – withdrew their papers.

Reports from Nari-Koyu constituency in Lower Siang district revealed that there is a straight fight between BJP candidate Tojir Kadu and former chief minister and ADP chief Gegong Apang.

Apang, who received immense pressure from the Lower Siang district BJP leaders to withdraw his nomination for the seat, is gaining support from various sections of the local people.