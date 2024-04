Join BJP or be prepared to be arrested: Atishi

NEW DELHI, 2 Apr: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Tuesday claimed that a person close to her said that she should join the BJP or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

At a press conference here, Atishi claimed that besides herself, three AAP leaders – Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha – would also be arrested.

 The Delhi minister claimed that she was told that in the coming days, the ED would conduct raids at her residence and that of her relatives.

The BJP has been rattled by the success of the INDIA bloc’s Ramlila ground rally on Sunday and has realised that sending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail would not lead to the disintegration of the AAP, she asserted.

Kejriwal, arrested on 21 March by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government, was on Monday sent to judicial custody till 15 April by a city court.

The AAP has accused the BJP of wanting to impose President’s Rule in Delhi by poaching its legislators and breaking the party. The AAP’s Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha claimed that he was offered Rs 25 crore to join the saffron party. (PTI)