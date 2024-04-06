Students sensitised to drug abuse

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 5 Apr: The 30th Bn SSB, under the guidance of its Second-in-Command Parag Chaturvedi, organised a workshop themed ‘Say no to drugs’ at the Kendriya Vidyalaya here in West Kameng district on Friday.

The programme was aimed at sensitising the young generation to the ill-effects of drug abuse, and to encourage them to shun drugs.

Addressing the students, Chaturvedi said: “You ought to work, keeping in view your respective career goals and the interests of your family, society and nation.”

“You must keep away from natural, semi-synthetic and synthetic drugs,” he said, and added that “once a youth becomes a drug addict, he or she proves to be a burden not only on their family, but also on the society and the country,” he said.

Describing drug abuse as a serious threat to the wellbeing of individuals and communities, Chaturvedi said,

“By coming together and raising awareness, we can take a strong stand against drugs and work towards a healthier and more prosperous society.”

He added that “getting out of the vicious circle of drug addiction is almost impossible for those who come from lower and medium-class families.”

An oath themed ‘say no to drugs’ was administered to the students, and rehabilitation of drug addicts was also discussed during the workshop, which was attended by 210 students and 30 teachers of the school, besides personnel of the SSB battalion.