NPP’s Gokar Basar presents ‘report card’ to constituents

Staff Reporter

BASAR, 6 Apr: The National People’s Party’s (NPP) candidate Gokar Basar presented a ‘report card’ of his achievements to the constituents of the Basar legislative assembly segment during a massive rally here in Leparada district on Saturday.

In his report card, Basar highlighted the success of his initiatives in health, education and sports sectors, besides in infrastructure, roads and rural development during the last five years of his tenure.

“I am committed to self-employment opportunities for the youths, and I will focus on tourism in my next tenure,” he said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who attended the rally along with other NPP leaders, applauded Basar for presenting the report card of his work, and said that “it is rare for an MLA to present their work to the public.”

Sangma said that the NPP is committed to the development of the Northeast region and maintain its unique identity, and added that “Basar (headquarters) is destined to become a tourist destination.”

The party’s Arunachal Pradesh in-charge James Sangma said that the large turnout of the people was a testimony to the NPP’s popularity in the constituency.

Cultural activist Moji Riba spoke on the “shared dreams of the people of the region,” and said that the NPP “is a party that believes in regional aspirations.”