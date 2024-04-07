IGP stresses on being well-prepared for polls

TAWANG, 6 Apr: Itanagar Police Headquarters Inspector General of Police (IGP) T Ringu emphasised on being prepared to deal with any situation by engaging the services of the gaon burahs (GB) to ensure peaceful conduct of the coming elections.

The IGP said this during a meeting he convened here with District Election Officer (DEO) Kanki Darang, SP DW Thungon, Deputy DEO Sang Khandu, GBs, and administrative officials of Tawang and Kitpi circles.

The IGP proposed “forming committees by gaon burahs at the village level, involving PRI members, to support the election officials and maintain peace while thwarting any disruptive elements.”

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused due to vehicle checks at nakas by the static surveillance teams and flying squads, he sought the citizens’ cooperation, emphasising the collective responsibility to ensure free and fair elections.

The DEO urged the GBs to “maintain neutrality and contribute to conducting fair, free and peaceful elections across all polling stations in the district.”

Several GBs offered suggestions with regard to the preparedness and arrangements for polling, and pledged to ensure, fair, free and peaceful elections in their respective villages. (DIPRO)