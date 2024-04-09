Ensure social security for the needy

Editor,

The rupee has rapidly been going down against the dollar for the last 10 years.

While Rs 59.44 could get one dollar on 15 May, 2014, now one has to spend as much as Rs 83.45 to get one dollar. The ruling party at the Centre needs to pay heed to the real issues, instead of escaping from them.

Moreover, the growth in GDP cannot improve a common man’s lot in a country where inequality is widening day by day. The glaring inequality needs to be bridged by inclusive growth, developing social sectors, adopting labour intensive technology, and ensuring social security for the needy.

Sujit De,

Kolkata