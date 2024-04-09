Meet your candidates

Dibang, Lohit and Namsai

Monday Musing

[ Karyir Riba ]

The upcoming general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, is all set to witness a total of 143 contenders contesting from the 60 constituencies of the state. Of these, 10 seats have already been won uncontested by the BJP.

Lower Dibang Valley (LDV), Dibang Valley (DV), Lohit and Namsai districts of Eastern Arunachal alone has 13 MLA contestants, including one unopposed win by Mutchu Mithi(BJP) for the 43-Roing (ST) Assembly Constituency of LDV.

Although, the atmosphere in all these districts seem to be peaceful, the election tension can definitely be felt in the air. No cases of violence have been reported yet, other than filing harmless complaints against each other regarding campaigning tactics. Ironically, parties seem to be accusing each other of promoting money culture to garner votes, while every other party seems to be guilty of doing so.

Aspiring MLA contestants are visiting villages, pitching for themselves and making their presence felt. Voters are trying to make the best of the situation, putting forth their demands in exchange of their votes. Who is promoting money culture, political parties or voters? This question will give you the same answer as the infamous question, ‘who came first, the chicken or the egg?’

Anyway, with the voting day (19 April) getting closer by the day, here is our quest to get the voters acquainted with their to-be representatives.

Lower Dibang Valley:

43-Roing (ST) Assembly Constituency:- Seat won uncontested by Mutchu Mithi (BJP).

42-Dambuk (ST) Assembly Constituency:-

Puinnyo Apum (BJP) – Born in the year 1970, Apumbelongs to Remi village in Dambuk. After his matriculation, Apum started doing social service work and soon started his political journey as GPM in the year 1994. He also held the post of joint secretary (youth), APYC from 1994-95, and was district president, Arunachal Congress from 1995-2000. From 2000-2009, he worked as the vice president, HQ, Arunachal Congress. Apum had also contested for ZPM from the Regional Party (Arunachal Congress) in the year 2003, and in the following year, he had contested for MLA from the Dambuk Constituency, once again from the Regional Party (Arunachal Congress). From the year 2009-2014, he held the post of Convener, Human Right Cell APCC (I). Apum joined BJP as a primary member in the year 2014, and in the year 2019, he acted as Mandal President in-charge (BJP) of DambukConstituency in the 2019 general election. In 2020, he was appointed as BJP District Incharge, Changlang. He was also vice president (state unit) of BJP ST Morcha, Arunachal Pradesh. Presently, he also holds the position of state executive member BJP. In his community front, Apumcurrently is the GS Adi Cultural and Literary Society (LDV unit). Raju Tayeng (PPA) – Tayeng is a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. Born in the year 1963, he started his schooling from the government school, Dambuk, finished his higher secondary schooling from St. Edmunds College, Shillong. After graduating with an English Honours from the same college, he also did his LLB, Faculty of Law, Delhi University. Tayeng started his service career as Probationary Officer, Central Bank of India. In 1987, he qualified for IRS (UPSC). He had also qualified for IPS (UPSC) in 1989 (first IPS selection from AP). He finally joined the IRS, started his service journey as Assistant Commissioner at Madras (Chennai), and after holding numerous positions all over India, he finally retired in 2023 as Principal Chief Commissioner (PCC), NER at Guwahati, while also holding additional charges of PCC of West Bengal and Sikkim. Apart from his professional work, Tayeng has been actively participating in social work from sponsoring students, sponsoring for UPSC/APPSC qualifiers, sponsoring medicines and PPEs during COVID and working towards his vision to improve education quality through the Jomin Tayeng Foundation and private/corporate sponsorship. Tobing Lego (INC) – Born in 1979, Lego passed his 12thexamination from GHSS Dambuk. He completed his surveyor course from ITI in 2000 and also holds a Diploma in Civil Engineering. He started his government service as Surveyor in 2001 and went on to be promoted as JE. In 2024, he chose to opt for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), to participate in the upcoming general election. He has also been actively participating in social service work for the betterment of his community. Vijay Pertin (Independent) – Pertin is a social activist and has worked as Executive President of Arunachal (International Human Rights Council). Born in 1972, he did his schooling from VKV Roing. After his graduation, he completed his MBA (HR). He had also contested for MLA in the 2019 general elections from the Dambuk constituency. In the social front, he has been fighting against corruption since the past 9 years. Pertin was also jailed for 30 days at the District Jail, Jully in the fight against the APPSC fiasco.

Dibang Valley: 41-Anini (ST) Assembly Constituency

Eri Tayu (Independent) – Born in 1968, Tayu completed his secondary school education from GHSS Anini. After his matriculation, he started working as a social activist through his NGO Upper Dibang Valley Idu Welfare Association (UDVIWA). He started his political career in 2005, and has contested twice – in 2009 (NCP) and in 2014 (BJP). He has been actively fighting against construction of dam in DV, and for proper implementation of compensation regarding NHIDCL, SJVN at Etalin Circle, and upcoming projects like the Airport at Alinye (ALG), ICBR in DV. Mopi Mihu (BJP) – Mihu served the 41-Anini (ST) Assembly Constituency as MLA in the tenure 2019-2024. Born in 1972, he did his schooling from VKV school Roing. In 1992, he was elected as ASM Panchayat, and from 2021-24, he worked as chairman APEDA, GoAP. During his tenure as MLA, he took the initiative of promoting Dibang Valley in the tourism sector. He brought road connectivity from Acheso to Bruni, Mipi to Basam, as well as, Airtel network connectivity among other developmental works. Road construction from Acheso to seven lakes is in progress, and new resort projects are also being taken up at Matu waterfall.

Lohit: 44-Tezu (ST) Assembly Constituency

Jeremai Krong (INC) – Krong (38) did her schooling from VKV Tafragam, and completed her BSc (Biotechnology) from Bangalore University. She also has a post graduate diploma in management (HR Specialization) from Jain Group of Institutions, Bangalore. For more than eight years, she worked as a HR professional in various multinational companies in Bangalore like DXC Technology, Deutsche Bank, etc. Since the last five years, Krong has been working as a social worker and has been an active awareness campaigner on mental health issues. She is a highly sought out speaker and resource person on social issues at local, as well as, northeast level, being invited by colleges and institutions in Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal, to address youth and on social issues. Krong is a certified youth animator. She has also received the Inspiring Leadership Award 2021 by International Human Rights Council for inspirational leadership abilities and philanthropic services. Karikho Kri (NPP) – Kri has served the 44-Tezu (ST) Assembly Constituency as MLA for three terms (2004-09, 2009-14, 2019-24). He was born in Hamatong Village, Anjaw district, in 1973. A graduate by educational qualification, Kri has always been politically active, and has been actively working for the community as a social worker. In 1991, he was the GS of the All MishmiStudents’ Union, Lohit and Anjaw district. In 1993, he became the VP, Anchal Samity (Hayuliang-Goiliang) Anjaw district. In 2003, he was chairman, Tezu Chamber of Commerce. In the following year, he was elected as MLA Lohit, and also acted as the election agent of MP Tapir Gao. He has also held the position of Member of Public Account Committee, Legislative Assembly. In 2009, he was re-elected as MLA, and also appointed as Parliamentary Secretary (Transport), GoAP. In 2010, he was chairman, Estimate Committee Legislative Assembly, and in the following year, he was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary (PHE & WS), GoAP. In 2019, he was once again elected as MLA Lohit. Badang Tayang (Independent) – Born in 1980, Tayang is known to be a philanthropist. He is also known for providing free education and fee concession to underprivileged students in the B.ed College that he runs in Tezu. Tayang holds a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Chengalvaraya Naicker Polytechnic, Chennai. He was the vice president, Lohit district BJP unit during 2014-2021. From 2021-2023, he was the president, BJP Lohit district unit. Tayang was also the district incharge, BJP for Namsai district from 2023-2024. He was also an executive member, BJP Arunachal Pradesh during this time. During this time the BJP Lohit district was awarded the certificate of excellence by the state BJP for conducting cleanliness drive activity and blood donation activity excellently during Seva Pakhwada Programme. Dr. Mohesh Chai (BJP) – Dr. Chai was born in 1972 and had attained his MBBS degree from Bangalore University in 1997. In 2007, he went on to complete his MD (TB and Respiratory Diseases) from Manipur University. He joined as medical officer in the department of health, GoAP in July 1997. He later resigned from the position in Oct-Nov 2013. His political career started in 2014 when he joined BJP and contested in the Assembly Election, and became MLA from 2014-2019. Dr. Chai was appointed as spokesperson for BJP legislature party in 2014, and was inducted as Cabinet Minister in Pema Khandu led BJP Govt in 2017 with the portfolio of AH & Vety Dept, Art & Culture and Research Dept. In 2018, he was allocated the Dept of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, AH & Vety, along with Sports & Youth Affairs. After losing in the general elections in 2019 by 155 votes, he was appointed as spokesperson state BJP in 2020. Then from 2021-22, he held the position of chairman APMDTCL.

Namsai: 47-Namsai (ST) Assembly Constituency