Forgo violence

The report of a violent attack on vehicles belonging to NCP candidate Likha Saaya in Namsai is unfortunate. Namsai is a very peaceful district and has no major past election-related violence history. The NCP has alleged that attackers belong to the ruling BJP. The police should properly investigate the incident and ensure that goons involved in the attack are taken to task. The 2024 election is so far relatively peaceful. No major report of violence has been reported from any part of the state.

Initially, there was a report of minor election-related violence from Kalaktang and Tenga under the West Kameng district. Overall, the situation seems to be normal. However, the poll officials should not be complacent and should keep an eye on every new development. As the poll date nears the atmosphere will get heated. With emotions running high among the supporters the chances of eruption of violence remain high.

The state’s chief electoral officer has already bound down 2,864 people across the state, especially, those who have previous records of having been involved in poll-related violence. This is a good move and will help towards the effort of violence-free election.