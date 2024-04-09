KVK conducts awareness prog on crop diversification

SEPPA, 8 Apr: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Kameng conducted a day-long training-cum-demonstration programme on crop diversification for the practicing farmers at Kafla village here on Monday.

The programme was conducted with the basic objective to impart knowledge and create awareness about the importance of crop diversification.

Senior scientist Dr. M.C Debnath highlighted the concept, importance, types, economic and environmental benefits of crop diversification with examples.

Subject matter specialist in agronomy Dr. W.P Devi delivered a lecture on the practices of maize cultivation. She also explained how maize crops can play an important role in crop diversification by cultivating different types of maize throughout the year.

Subject matter specialist in soil science A.K Pandey spoke on the role and importance of bio-fertilizers in maize cultivation. He also demonstrated the method of seed treatment with bio-fertilizers.

Maize seeds and fertilizer were distributed among the participating farmers. Twenty-three farmers attended the programme.