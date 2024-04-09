Techi Neme Tok’s family continues to seek justice

[ Indu Chukhu ]

NIRJULI, 8 Apr: The family of late Techi Neme Tok continues to seek justice after her death on 21 March last, which the family says is a murder.

Neme was found dead in Lekhi, some distance from her residence and police have taken Borum Zilla Parishad member Tok Tama, her husband in custody for alleged abetment of suicide.

On Monday, there was a second hearing regarding release of Tok Tama, who is currently in judicial custody in Jollang. The close family members of Neme blame Tama for her murder.

A hearing is fixed on Tuesday, and the parents of the deceased will appeal for the rejection of bail plea of Techi Dimin and demand for her immediate arrest. They are also seeking for non-bailable section for Tok Tama.

Techi Dimin, who is a co-accused allegedly, had an extra marital affair with Tok Tama.

The court had earlier granted pre-arrest bail to Dimin, a B.Ed student in Nirjuli to enable her to write her exam. However, she was not present in the examination, it is learnt.

Both the accused were not present during the hearing on Monday. The next hearing for Dimin is on Tuesday and the hearing for Tama has been extended for 12th April.

Speaking to this reporter, the elder brother of the deceased Techi Pekhi, informed that many things have been revealed that came into limelight after Neme’s death. She (Neme) used to share with her sisters and church believers regarding her husband’s illicit relationship with Dimin for the past 9 years.

“My sister was a strong woman, full of positivity. I was in shock when I first heard about her death through a phone call and it made me numb for some time. I am still in disbelief that my younger sister is no more with us and has allegedly killed herself,” said her brother who refuses to believe that her sister claimed her own life.

“I am told that apart from her husband’s illicit relationship she was also mentally tortured for finances. She was forced to take huge loans from others on the behest of her husband,” informs her brother.

The elder brother of the deceased also informed that Tama was the one who informed his son about the whereabouts of Neme. It was the elder son of the deceased who first saw Neme’s dead body.