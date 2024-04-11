CRPF celebrates Valour Day

NAMSAI, 10 Apr: Namsai-based 186 Bn CRPF celebrated Valour Day by felicitating its personnel and organising a cultural programme here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering of jawans, 186 Bn CRPF Commandant Dharmendra Kumar Singh highlighted the importance of the day.

“The 9th of April is celebrated as Valour Day every year to commemorate the extraordinary bravery, unparalleled courage and heroic deeds of the brave heroes of the CRPF at Sardar Post, located in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, against a full-fledged brigade attack deceptively orchestrated by the Pakistan Army in the year 1965,” the commandant said.

Apart from the cultural programme, personnel of the battalion were felicitated by the commandant for their sincerity and dedication towards their duty.

Among others, Second-in-Command Bipin Kumar Singh, Deputy Commandant Jogender Singh, SMO Chandu Lakshmi Mansa, Assistant Commandant Karpoor Babla, subordinate officers, and 186 Bn CRPF personnel were participated in the event. (DIPRO)