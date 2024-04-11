EVMs, VVPATs commissioning completed in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 10 Apr: The commissioning of electronic voting machines (EVM) and voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT) in Upper Subansiri district for the upcoming simultaneous elections was completed on 9 April.

A total of 361 machines, including reserved EVMs and VVPATs, were commissioned for 207 polling stations in the district.

The process was carried out under the supervision of the district election officer, the general observers, and the returning officers of the respective constituencies, besides AROs, security personnel, and agents representing the aspiring candidates. (DIPRO)