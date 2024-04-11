Final phase of trg for SOs, MOs concludes

YUPIA, 10 Apr: The final phase of training for the sector officers (SO) and micro observers (MO) concluded at the ZPC’s conference hall here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

Nodal officer for training Dr Dana Unna briefed the SOs on their responsibilities, especially during the last 72 hours before the poll day. Highlighting the duties of the sector magistrates on the poll day, Dr Unna said that, besides supervising the polling stations, they will have to manage the polling process and address any issue that may arise midway.

Nodal officer for law and order Tama Dadda highlighted the law and order responsibilities of the sector magistrates.

The sector magistrates were also given hands-on training on handling EVMs.

During the second half of the training, the MOs were briefed on their roles and responsibilities and the poll process. They were asked to monitor the webcasting of the polling stations on the poll day and ensure prompt reporting to the general observer in the prescribed formats.

DEO Jiken Bomjen and nodal officer to observers Bengia Yakar also attended the training. (DIPRO)