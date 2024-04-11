Students from Gujarat call on guv

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: A delegation of 50 students from different higher educational institutions of Gujarat called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The delegation is on a tour of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (EBSB) initiative.

Interacting with the students, the governor highlighted the unique cultural heritage, traditions, beliefs and practices of various tribes of Arunachal.

“Arunachal Pradesh, with its cultural mosaic, is the best example of unity in diversity,” he said, and added that, “even in remote border villages, the people greet each other with ‘Jai Hind’.”

Acknowledging “the best cultural link between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat,” the governor dwelt on “princess Rukmini’s marriage to Lord Krishna,” and informed the youths about important religious tourism places like Malinithan.

The governor also highlighted the potential sectors of the state, such as hydropower, tourism, and horticulture. “With many projects in the pipeline, infrastructure development at a fast pace, Arunachal Pradesh has a very bright future,” he said.

An audiovisual presentation on Arunachal and its cultural richness and progress was screened for the students.

Among others, EBSB nodal officer Prof Sambhu Prasad and RGU Hindi Department Assistant Professor Rajeev Ranjan Prasad accompanied the delegates. (Raj Bhavan)