BJP manifesto promises master plan for multi-model connectivity in state

ITANAGAR, 11 Apr: The manifesto of the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promises to launch an ‘Arunachal Pradesh Gati Shakti Master Plan’ to “boost multi-modal connectivity and integrated infrastructural development by implementing critical projects across roadways, railways and airways.”

The BJP’s national president JP Nadda launched the manifesto, named ‘Sakalp Patra’, for the assembly elections in the presence of a host of party leaders here on Wednesday.

The BJP in its manifesto said that it will invest Rs 2,200 crore to construct more than 1,000 kms of rural roads under the Vibrant Villages Programme, in collaboration with the central government.

“We will work towards holistic infrastructural development of the Tirap-Changlang-Longding districts to ensure equitable development,” the manifesto read, adding that the party would work closely with the central government to expedite the construction of the Rs 26,000-crore Arunachal Frontier Highway (NH-913) and enhance all-weather road connectivity and security along the India-China border.

The party has promised to increase the financial assistance under the PM Kisan Yojana from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, and to launch the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Agri-Infra Mission’ under the Atmanirbhar Yojana to ensure holistic agricultural infrastructure.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, we will provide free rice grains to 8.5 lakh people every month,” the manifesto says.

The manifesto further says that the BJP will revamp the Dulari Kanya Scheme to provide cumulative financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to every girl enrolling into graduation or professional courses, and assured to provide LPG cylinders for Rs 400 to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

While promising to formulate a “state youth policy to channelise the talent of the youths,” the manifesto promises to create 25,000 employment and self-employment opportunities for the youths and women.

“We will establish an IT park to generate 2,000 employment opportunities,” the party further said.

Regarding health and education sectors, the BJP assured that, “in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision, we will launch the Arun Shri Mission with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore to upgrade the existing government schools and provide quality education to our students.”

“We will allocate Rs 1,000 crore towards ensuring healthcare for all by modernising the medical infrastructure and increasing the bed capacity in all sub-centres, PHCs, CHCs, and district hospitals,” the manifesto says, adding that the party would also launch “the Arogya Bhava initiative with four assured healthcare provisions, reaffirming our commitment to accessible healthcare.”

The party assured that it would launch a ‘One Tribe, One Weave’ initiative to provide comprehensive support to artisans from the initial stages of product development to successful market entry.