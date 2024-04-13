Celebrate elections, avoid violence 

An NPP worker, identified as Gedak Bam, sustained grievous injury in poll-related violence that occurred between BJP workers and NPP workers in Leparada headquarters Basar on Thursday. It is learnt that Bam had filed an FIR at the Basar police station on 7 April, stating that his life was under threat. The election in Basar between NPP candidate and sitting MLA Gokar Basar and his opponent BJP candidate Nyabi Dirchi Jini is turning into a deeply personal battle. The supporters of both leaders have launched very strong political campaigns. The situation is very volatile.

It is time both leaders appealed to their respective supporters to tone down the aggression. Further violence can create unrest in Leparada district. As the poll date nears, the political atmosphere is heating up in the state. The situation is extremely volatile in various assembly constituencies. With the massive involvement of money culture, the situation has further worsened. It is time the the Election Commission conducted meetings with the candidates and sought their help in bringing down the tension. The people of the state should celebrate elections as a democratic festival and not take it too personally. Violence during elections should be avoided.