Food products should not put health at risk

Once again, possible health hazards related to food products sold in India have emerged in the last few days. Some products of Indian brands such as MDH and Everest have been banned in Hong Kong and Singapore over alleged presence of harmful compounds. These two are very popular spice brands and their products are widely consumed in the country. Their products being red-flagged in developed nations like Hong Kong and Singapore where health concern is given top priority is a matter of deep concern for Indians. The government needs to seriously look into it.

Another matter which is of concern for Indians is the discovery of high sugar content in Nestlé’s baby food products sold in India. This has brought into focus the dubious practices of the global food industry and its utter disregard for public health. Nestlé’s leading baby food brands – Cerelac, a cereal aimed at children aged between six months and two years, and Nido, a follow-up milk formula brand intended for use for infants aged one and above – contain high levels of added sugar and honey, according to a report by a Swiss investigative organisation. Significantly, the products sold in developing countries contained added sugar while Nestlé’s European market offered sugar-free infant nutrition products. The investigation highlighted significant differences in sugar content between the company’s products marketed in low-income and middle-income countries and those sold in Switzerland. The government of India needs to look into both the case with urgency and seriousness. The health of Indians is at stake and these companies should not be allowed to make money by compromising the health of the Indians.