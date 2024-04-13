Prog on Viksit Bharat organised

PASIGHAT, 12 Apr: Viksit Bharat nodal officer Dr Yab Rajiv Camder and co-coordinator Likha Richin of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district organised a ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 programme on sectoral visions’ at the university on Friday.

During the programme, APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba delivered a speech on ‘Individual social responsibilities’, dwelling on “multifarious responsibilities which can be performed by institutions, individuals, communities, teachers, etc,” the university informed in a release.

“He spoke also on sustainability of the environment, as well as the sustainability of future generations to survive on Earth,” it added.

The VC encouraged the students to “always step forward to donate blood, which is the very first step to contribute to the society, and one should not expect or demand appreciation in return for the deed.”

APU Registrar Narmi Darang highlighted how India has become the 5th fastest growing economy (7.5percent), and added that “India is going to surpass Japan and Germany in the next 10 years, becoming the third largest economy in the world,” the release said.

Dr Camder delivered a presentation on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 programme on sectoral visions’, “depicting the mission of the university participation to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047 sectoral vision such as educating and skilling for future; issue of employment and labour; awareness on dignity of labour among the youths; preservation of vibrant culture and heritage; agriculture and rural economy;transport, infrastructure and logistics, and tourism,” the release said.

APU Tribal Studies Department’s Dr Eli Doye and Likha Rinchin also spoke, it said.