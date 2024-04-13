Postal ballot voting underway

DAPORIJO/PASIGHAT, 12 Apr: The three-day postal ballot casting for officials engaged in election duties in Upper Subansiri district commenced at Govt Rijo Secondary School in Daporijo on Thursday.

The procedure, organised to facilitate voting for those involved in election duties witnessed a remarkable turnout.

“A significant 75 percent of postal ballots have been cast on the first two days, indicating enthusiastic participation by the election duty personnel. This substantial turnout underscores the commitment and dedication of these individuals towards exercising their voting rights and fulfilling their civic responsibilities,” DEO Talo Potom said.

In East Siang district, casting of postal ballots for the officials engaged in election duties commenced on Friday, with DC-cum-RO Tayi Taggu casting the first vote. (DIPROs)