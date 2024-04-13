Awareness prog on small savings schemes

PASIGHAT, 12 Apr: The East Siang district small savings office organised an awareness programme on rural savings in Bodak village, a few kilometres from here, on Friday.

Field Publicity Officer Okep Megu apprised the villagers of various small savings schemes and the advantages of becoming rural savings agents.

Expressing appreciation, village president Tanggom Tayeng said that more such programmes should be organised to educate the villagers on small savings.

Treasury Officer Tigul Megu, the village secretary,SHGs’ members, and others also participated in the programme. (DIPRO)