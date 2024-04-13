The youths are suffering

Editor,

In these chaotic times, everybody is engaged for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

But at the same time, there are unemployed youths who are dying inside every day thinking about getting decent jobs as well as becoming self-reliant (especially those who are preparing for competitive examinations and those who are interested in startups).

The guardians of the state, right from the policymakers to technocrats and bureaucrats are not showing any concern for the youths. They are already in good positions and nothing bothers them, even if their own brothers and sisters are struggling each and every day to get a job.

The intellectual forums, pressure groups, CBOs, etc, are also not talking about the problems being faced by the unemployed youths.

Seeing this situation, I, being an educated unemployed youth, wonder what has happened to our people. Why are they only running behind power, position and money, forgetting about the welfare of the youths, who are the future of the state? If this lame ignorance continues, Arunachal will be going back to the primitive period.

With a heavy heart, I hope that our voice is heard by our chief minister, deputy chief minister, MPs, CBOs, intellectual forums, officers, etc.

Unemployed youth,

Nirjuli