Delegates from Arunachal visit Gujarat under Yuva Sangam prog

RONO HILLS, 16 Apr: A 47-member delegation from Arunachal Pradesh toured various places in Gujarat from 8 to 12 April as part of the Yuva Sangam-Phase IV – an initiative of the government of India to strengthen people-to-people contact between youths belonging to different states and UTs.

The tour was aimed at exposing the youths of Arunachal to the growth, development, tourism potential and cultural richness of Gujarat.

They visited Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) in Surat and its important units;the Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd, which is known for its diamond polishing and exports from Surat to overseas; the Dumas beach and the Surat Fort, the Amul Dairy plant in Anand, Dandi Kutir, the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad (a lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation), the river front and Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad, and the Statue of Unity in Kedavi village in Ekta Nagar.

They also visited many textile units, food plazas, and temples such as Akshardham temple and Neelkanth Dham Narmada temple in Poicha.

On the return journey, the team visited the India Gate in New Delhi and experienced a metro train ride.

During the valedictory ceremony, SVNIT Students Welfare Dean Dr Sanjay R Patel said that “more such initiative is needed to bring diverse people of the country together, and to stand together in unity.”

SVNIT Registrar Dr Pramod Mathur expressed appreciation for the efforts of different ministries of the government “for executing such initiatives of bringing youths of different cultures together and for choosing SVNIT Surat to be paired with RGU in Arunachal Pradesh.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, who escorted the team, expressed appreciation for the SVNIT and the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, for hosting the team.

The participants and the escorts from Arunachal were presented with appreciation certificates by the students welfare dean and the registrar of the institute.

“The valedictory ceremony was a vibrant celebration of cultural exchange, with delegates from Arunachal Pradesh treating their hosts to a mesmerising folk dance, a diversity walk showcasing the rich tapestry of Arunachal’s rich culture through their attires, and also the state song ‘Hamara Arunachal,” Dr Pertin said.

The Garba dance to the tune of ‘Sanedo Sanedo Lal Sanedo’ by young Gujarati artists mesmerised the Arunachali delegates.

Earlier, on 8 April, the team was welcomed by the SVNIT fraternity, led by its Director Prof Anupam Shukla.

The team had been flagged off by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha on 5 April.