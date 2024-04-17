Security tightened to ensure free, air elections in E/Siang: SP

PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: Tight security arrangements have been made in East Siang district for the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections, scheduled to be held on 19 April.

To prevent any illegal activities during the elections, security forces have been deployed in various parts of all three constituencies, including the border areas of East Siang district.

SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal said that, “with elections approaching, the defence forces under my supervision are on their toes to tackle any law and order issue, and traffic issues which are likely to crop up due to the heavy rush of people in the city.”

The SP further said that defence forces are fully prepared to ensure peace and instill confidence ahead of the simultaneous elections in the district.

“The police officers and defence personnel have been briefed on their roles and responsibilities in ensuring free and fair elections,” he added.

The model code of conduct will be implemented in true spirit and the cops on duty will provide assistance to the eligible voters to exercise their rights on the polling day, the SP assured.

He said also that, along with naka checking at various places across the district, a vigilant watch is being kept on the border areas.

“After 5 pm of 17 April onwards, there will be a complete ban on election campaigning and strict action will be taken against those who violate it,” the SP said, and asserted that forces deployed will be dutiful, vigilant and maintain neutrality during the entire election process.

Singhal sought cooperation from the political leaders, workers and common public as a whole to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections. (DIPRO)