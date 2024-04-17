Expelled BJP ZPMs seek time to explain their stand

ZIRO, 16 Apr: The four expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ZPMs from Keyi Panyor district have sought 10 days’ time to explain their stand during a hearing conducted at the office of the deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts, here in Lower Subansiri district today.

DC Vivek HP had issued a notice to the ZPMs regarding their disqualification.

Besides ZPC Likha Sangchorey, the other expelled ZPMs include Nilly Likha Tabo (Pistana), Gem Aiti (Yazali), and Khoda Dipung (Upper Yachuli).

Clause 6 (2) of the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act states that “where a complaint under Sub-section (1) is received by the member secretary of the concerned local authority, he shall, within 24 hours from the receipt of such complaint refer the same for decision of the state election commissioner, who shall decide the question within 30 days after the receipt by him of the reference and his decision shall be final.”

Additionally, Clause 3 (1) of the Act points out that a member belonging to any political party shall be disqualified for being such a member if he/she has voluntarily given up his/her membership of such political party.

The four ZPMs had tendered their resignation from the BJP, after which the party had expelled them and sent a written request to the DC to disqualify them from their seats.

Presently there are 20 ZPMs, with 14 in Lower Subansiri and six in Keyi Panyor district. With no separate zilla parishad segment in the newly created Keyi Panyor district, the ZPMs are still counted under Lower Subansiri district and 14 ZPMs would be needed to fulfill the two-third majority and avoid disqualification.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, DEO Vivek HP, general observer Sunil Kumar Yadav, ADC Himani Meena, SP Keni Bagra and other election officials held a final review meeting with all the sector officers and sector police officers to ensure smooth and peaceful polling at the 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituencies on 19 April. (DIPRO)