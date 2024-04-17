Economics & statistics directorate mourns Koj Tajang

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The officers and staff of the economics & statistics directorate mourned the demise of former economics & statistics director Koj Tajang, who passed away last Friday after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Tajang had joined the department as a statistical officer in December 1978, and had gone on to serve in various capacities for over 39 years, before his retirement on 30 April, 2016 as director.

“The demise of Koj Tajang sent a shockwave in the department. He was regarded as a decorated personwith high wisdom, humble, soft-spoken, kind-hearted and generous and down-to-earth nature who had always maintained a cordial relation with staff,” said Economics & Statistics Director Bebing Megu in a condolence message.

“Late Tajang was one of the finest human beings and director the department had ever seen since the creation of the department,” the message read, adding that, during his service period, he was very sincere and dedicated towards his duties.

In a condolence meeting on Tuesday, the staff and officers observe a two-minute silence for eternal peace of the departed soul, and prayed for strength to the bereaved family during this time of grief.

APESPWA mourns Tajang

The Arunachal Pradesh Economics & Statistics Personnel Welfare Association (APESPWA) has also deeply mourned the passing away of Tajang.

“He will always be remembered as a decorated officer who inspired excellence,” the APESPWAstated in a condolence message.