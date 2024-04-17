GO takes stock of MCMC activities

PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: Election general observer (GO) Dilip Routray on Tuesday asked the members of the Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC) to keep a close watch on the election-related posts being put up on all platforms.

“The committee assigned by the DEO is responsible for keeping check on the poll-related activities and monitoring print as well as electronic media during the electoral process, aiming to prevent paid and fake news/information from getting played or published,” the GO said.

Interacting with MCMC members during his visit to the media cell constituted by the East Siang DEOhere, Routray reiterated that “it is mandatory for all to take prior approval from the MCMC for posting poll-related advertisement in print, electronic or on social media platforms.” (DIPRO)