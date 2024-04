The first batch of polling teams of Siang district was dispatched with polling materials,including EVMs and VVPATs, for 8-Gasseng and 9-Gate polling stations in Payum, one of the oldest circles of the state, on Tuesday. The two polling stations fall under 32-Rumgong assembly constituency and the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency. Each team has one presiding officer, four polling officers, 15 porters, and two policemen. (DIPRO)