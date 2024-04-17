Section 144 CrPC clamped in L/Siang

LIKABALI, 16 Apr: Lower Siang District Magistrate Rujjum Rakshap has clamped Section 144 CrPC within the jurisdiction of Lower Siang district, prohibiting assembly of more than four persons in a group from 7 pm to 6 am from 17 to 21 April.

The order bans carrying of knives, daos, any lethal weapon, firearms, arrow, bow, catapults, explosive materials, etc, within the territorial jurisdiction of the district till the completion of the election process.

The order, issued on 15 April, has been promulgated in order to maintain law and order and peace and tranquillity during the simultaneous elections. (DIPRO)