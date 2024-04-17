Teachers, edn dept mourn PRT’s demise

AALO, 16 Apr: The teaching fraternity along with the West Siang education department has mourned the demise of Panya-based government upper primary school’s primary teacher (PRT) Kabom Basar, who breathed his last on 14 April following a brief illness.

Basar was born on 2 July, 1973. He had joined as a PRT (ISSE), and had been promoted as a regularised PRT by the education department in November 2020.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

“Late Basar was a very dedicated and sincere teacher, and his demise has created a huge vacuum in the teaching community of West Siang district in particular and the state as a whole,” the district education department said.

The West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association, led by its president Mardo Bogo, general secretary Dope Ori and members conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (DIPRO)