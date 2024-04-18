Mock drill conducted at all polling stations in Palin AC

PALIN, 17 Apr: A ‘mock drill-cum-area domination exercise’ was conducted at all the polling stations in Palin assembly constituency (AC) in Kra Daadi district on Wednesday.

The exercise was aimed at instilling confidence among the public regarding the preparedness of the district administration and the district police to conduct the elections smoothly.

Led by the district election officer, the SP, and general observer Aman Mittal, all the returning officers of Palin AC, police and paramilitary personnel, polling officials, etc, took part in the exercise. (DIPRO)