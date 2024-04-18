None from Arunachal clears UPSC exam

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: A total of 1,016 candidates have cleared the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) examination, 2023-24.

The results were out on Tuesday. Altogether 352 women and 664 men were selected for the exam. Out of 13 lakh candidates, 14,624 candidates had qualified last year to sit for the exam.

Unlike in 2022, when three candidates from Arunachal Pradesh had cleared the exam, this year nobody was in the chart. Candidates from four other Northeast states – Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tripura – also did not clear the UPSC exam this time. However, 10 aspirants from Manipur, six from Asssam, and four from Nagaland have cleared the examination.

Abhinjan Hazarika from Assam ranked 172, while Ricky Lohkar Pradhan ranked 230, Ishwari Dekaranked 320, Rituraj Sharma ranked 462, Bhaskata Saikia ranked 552, and Kalul Hazarika ranked 992.

From Nagaland, Tolino Chishi ranked 431, Alemyim Isaac ranked 749, Imsurenla Longkumer ranked 774,and Chubalemla B ranked 915.

The 10 candidates from Manipur who have cleared the exam are K Deepi Chanu (ranked 508), Carolyn Chingthianmawi (543), Rahul Hijam (740), Heikrujam Prasanjeet (757), Chiinzoukim Tungnung (768), Syed Sadique (826), M Molightson Haokip(898), S Christopher Aimoi (921), and Dominic Sominthang Haokip (994).

It may be mentioned here that Special Commissioner of Police under the Delhi Police, Robin Hibu, who runs

the NGO Helping Hands Society along with other civil services officers, imparts free coaching at the Alternative Learning System (ALS) coaching centre here to underprivileged students seeking to appear for the civil services exams, and to the top five meritorious students, based on an examination.

It is learnt that many students from Arunachal have immensely benefitted from the institute.

Speaking to daily, Hibu said that “Arunachali civil service aspirants should really work hard,” and added that, “if states like Manipur and Assam can produce an average number of officers under the UPSC every year, then why not students from Arunachal Pradesh?”

“The Arunachali aspirants mostly do not have a sacrificial approach and do not take studies seriously; they take it as a hobby or an option,” he added.

“Most students prepare rigorously for this examination from the 11th and 12th standards, but here we take it as a last resort. Our students lack discipline and lacking discipline, one cannot compete,” he said.

“One needs to focus on reading, writing, memories and analysis,” he said, adding that “a sense of competitive atmosphere does not seem to be there in many educational institutions in Arunachal, as much as we see in Delhi.”

He added that “even the parents are least concerned about the preparing journey of their wards.”

In 2022-23, three Arunachalis – Pebika Lego (ranked 290), Tenzin Yangki (545) and Austin Tayeng (747) – had cracked the exam.